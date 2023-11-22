Police looking for woman wanted for 11 active warrants in multiple local counties

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — Bentleyville police are looking for a woman they say has nearly a dozen active warrants in several local counties.

According to police, Megan Lynn Trombetta has 11 active warrants in Washington, Fayette and Westmoreland counties.

Trombetta is known to frequent Uniontown, Belle Vernon and Monessen, according to police.

Anyone with information on Trombetta’s whereabouts is asked to call 724-239-2701 or 911. All tips can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group