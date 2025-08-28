Police offer $5K reward for critical information in case of pipe bomb put under landlord’s lawnmower

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves the case of an improvised explosive device placed under a riding lawnmower.

An arrest warrant is out for James Sever, 54, who is accused of placing a pipe bomb under his former landlord’s mower on July 20. The bomb exploded and injured the landlord, but he survived.

Sever was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe and related charges. He has eluded police since the July incident.

On Friday, the Salem Township home where Sever lived before his eviction — and where the explosion happened — was destroyed by a fire that’s being investigated as potential arson. A tenant who lived upstairs was not home at the time.

State police say Sever is possibly in New Alexandria, Derry Township West Netwon, Kane or possibly living the woods. He has been described as a capable outdoorsman.

State police seized his vehicle, though he’s believed to be getting around on a dark blue e-bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at (724) 697-5780 or 911 or PSP Tips toll-free at 1 (800) 472-8477 or online by clicking here.

