Public asked to report sightings of man wanted in Westmoreland County lawn mower explosion

Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a wanted man they say is dangerous.

Troopers are trying to locate James Sever, 54, who is wanted on an attempted homicide charge after explosives were put underneath a lawnmower in Westmoreland County.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Man wanted on attempted homicide charge in connection to Westmoreland County lawn mower explosion

An arrest warrant was issued for Sever in July. Troopers this week said they believe he is still in the area.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Device placed under lawn tractor leads to explosion in Westmoreland County, state police say

According to Troopers, Sever is known to frequent the New Alexandria and Derry Township areas.

Sever stands around 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Troopers say he may be riding an E-bike.

New photo of James Sever and the E-bike he may be riding Images courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Anyone who sees Sever should not approach him. Instead, immediately call 911 or PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group