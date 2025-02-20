Police plan to temporarily increase overnight patrols to deter theft in Mount Washington

PITTSBURGH — Neighbors say they are fed up with crime in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood. Police have a plan to help put an end to car break-ins that neighbors said have become all too common.

Several neighbors have surveillance video showing a person or a group of people breaking into cars in the middle of the night on their neighborhood streets.

“It’s not right. It’s not right and these people have to be stopped,” Jackie Denham said.

Many neighbors said these crimes have been going on for years and their frustrations have reached a boiling point.

“The residents are fed up with it,” said Paul Martinez, who said he’s had electronics, money and other valuables stolen out of his car. “We’re done. The time for words are over, and we’re not going to tolerate it anymore.”

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith called a community meeting with police Wednesday night to take action.

“Residents need to feel safe,” she said.

Kail-Smith and other council members are now looking into a no-cruising law.

“It gives them the authority to pull over vehicles if they cruise around so many times,” Kail-Smith said. “It’s in other cities. It gives our officers a chance to even have a conversation.”

Many neighbors who spoke out said thieves are even getting into locked cars hitting as many as 10 on one street and even trying to break into homes.

“This punk ran across my front porch and jumped off my wall,” Denham said.

Zone 3 Commander Jeff Abraham said starting within the next day or two, a couple officers will work overtime during the overnight hours to try to catch thieves in the act. He said, however, community members have to do their part.

“Be more vigilant and make sure you’re locking your vehicles up and taking all your belongings in the house,” Abraham said.

Some neighbors don’t think more police patrols will be enough to stop the criminals. They’re upset that the thieves are being let out of jail the same day.

“The police are actually great,” Martinez said. “They do what they can. They arrest the people. The real problem is they’re getting arrested and are immediately released.”

Denham agreed.

“It’s just gotten ridiculous that the judges and magistrates are not helping our police,” she said.

Commander Abraham is urging people to report break-ins. He said they didn’t realize how many were actually happening because not all are being reported.

Abraham also suggested buying a faraday box that blocks signals to prevent car break-ins.

