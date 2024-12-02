Police push for new information on deadly shooting that happened in Wilkinsburg in 2023

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are pushing for more information on a deadly shooting that happened in Wilkinsburg last year.

Darryl Nelson, 35, was shot and killed inside an apartment on the 900 block of Hill Avenue on Nov. 27, 2023.

His murder is still unsolved.

On Sunday, detectives shared a post asking the public for more information to help them find more answers.

They believe Nelson was visiting a friend’s apartment when he was shot.

They think multiple suspects were involved.

Anyone who can help police identify those suspects, or has information on Nelson’s death is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Calls can be left anonymously.

A man who was wanted for questioning related to the shooting was taken into custody in Dec. 2023.

Channel 11 has reached out for an update on that situation and is waiting to hear back.

