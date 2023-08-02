Woman facing charges after 26 dachshunds seized from North Fayette home with ‘deplorable’ conditions

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after over two dozen dachshunds were seized from her home in “deplorable” conditions last month.

According to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, Audrey Stevenson is charged with the following:

six counts of aggravated cruelty to animals – a felony in the third degree

17 counts neglect of animals (lack of necessary veterinary care) - a misdemeanor of the third degree

26 counts neglect of animals (lack of food and water) - a summary offense

26 counts neglect of animals (lack of access to clean and sanitary shelter) - a summary offense

21 counts of neglect of animals - a summary offense

The long-haired dachshunds were rescued by the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh on July 17 after reports about strong odors coming from a house on Azalea Drive in North Fayette Township.

“Conditions that are just deplorable. Layers of feces, these dogs were covered, very matted hair. Some of the nails were so overgrown that they’re walking on the sides of their paws,” said Michele Frennier with the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

Twenty-seven dachshunds were found inside of the house but one was already dead when investigators entered the house.

Since being rescued, the surviving dogs have all undergone detailed medical examinations, are receiving medical care and treatments and getting proper and needed nutrition.

The dogs will stay with the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh as the legal case proceeds.

Stevenson turned herself in and was arraigned on the charges. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28.

