Man in custody after police incident near Station Square

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after an incident along West Carson Street in the Station Square area on Friday night.

Police said a “possibly intoxicated driver” was refusing to get out of a vehicle.

The street was closed between Highmark Stadium and the Smithfield Street Bridge.

He was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m.

