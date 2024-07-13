Man in custody after police incident near Station Square

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after an incident along West Carson Street in the Station Square area on Friday night.

Police said a “possibly intoxicated driver” was refusing to get out of a vehicle.

The street was closed between Highmark Stadium and the Smithfield Street Bridge.

He was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m.

ALERT: Please avoid W. Carson Street which is currently closed between Highmark Stadium and the Smithfield Street Bridge for a police incident involving a possibly intoxicated driver refusing to exit the vehicle.



Updates will be provided. pic.twitter.com/6Wu9HdtnhP — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 13, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group