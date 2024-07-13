Man in custody after police incident near Station Square

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after an incident along West Carson Street in the Station Square area on Friday night.
Police said a “possibly intoxicated driver” was refusing to get out of a vehicle.
The street was closed between Highmark Stadium and the Smithfield Street Bridge.
He was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m.
