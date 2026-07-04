Anthrocon cancels 2026 Fursuit Parade over heat, weather concerns

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s annual furry convention is losing one of its most iconic events this year.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Preparations underway for Anthrocon in Pittsburgh this weekend

Anthrocon announced late Friday that the 2026 Fursuit Parade and Block Party, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been canceled.

According to a statement, convention leadership had been monitoring the “extreme heat and severe weather situation” forecasted for this weekend, while consulting with local emergency services.

The decision to cancel “follows careful consideration for the health, safety and wellbeing of our fursuiters, attendees and residents of Pittsburgh,” the statement says.

Anthrocon told attendees to look for announcements of alternative indoor activities in place of this year’s parade.

This year’s convention theme is “Critters, Cryptids & Curses.” Organizers had estimated that $18.6 million in economic activity would be generated through the event.

Allegheny County is under a Code Red Heat Advisory through Saturday.

The heat wave gripping parts of the U.S. comes as Americans celebrate the nation’s 250th anniversary.

It poses a challenge for Independence Day event organizers, including in the City of Pittsburgh, which is preparing to host its largest July 4 celebration.

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