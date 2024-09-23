19-year-old shot, killed in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Beaver County on Friday morning, state police say.

On Monday, the Beaver County Coroner identified the victim as Sequan Hasan.

Police said Hasan was shot and killed while visiting Building C of the Valley Terrace Complex in Aliquippa around 11 a.m. He used to live there, and detectives believe he still had family staying there, according to authorities.

At some point during the visit, Hasan was in the building’s breezeway when someone fired multiple shots and killed him.

Police continue to investigate.

NEW: state troopers say the shooting in Aliquippa killed a 19 year old man. No arrests. The shooter fired multiple shots in a breezeway of Building C of the Valley Terrace apartments @WPXI — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 26, 2022

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

A lot of state police troopers at apartment complex in Aliquippa after a shooting. We see medics here, but unclear on extent if injuries.



Beaver Co DA tells me he is on his way @WPXI pic.twitter.com/OFkfAQAtxa — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) August 26, 2022









A timeline of events that led to the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence The FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago for nearly nine hours. They seized more than 100 classified documents. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group