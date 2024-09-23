Local

19-year-old shot, killed in Aliquippa

By WPXI.com News Staff
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Beaver County on Friday morning, state police say.

On Monday, the Beaver County Coroner identified the victim as Sequan Hasan.

Police said Hasan was shot and killed while visiting Building C of the Valley Terrace Complex in Aliquippa around 11 a.m. He used to live there, and detectives believe he still had family staying there, according to authorities.

At some point during the visit, Hasan was in the building’s breezeway when someone fired multiple shots and killed him.

Police continue to investigate.

