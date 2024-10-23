Police search Montour Trail for more evidence in killing of off-duty Liquor Enforcement officer

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One by one, officers dressed for the terrain appeared from the tree line. Investigators spent hours with K-9s and metal detectors, filling the area and looking for any evidence left in the homicide of off-duty Officer Ben Brallier.

“It’s devastating because he’s a good person, he’s one of those people who you truly could depend on and rely on. It’s going to be very detrimental,” said Trooper Melinda Bondarenka, the Director of Allegheny County Camp Cadet.

Trooper Bondarenka worked alongside Brallier as he was one of the counselors for the Allegheny County Camp Cadet held each August for kids.

“You aren’t supposed to have favorite counselors, but he was the favorite with the kids. After you graduate camp, we have alumni and we get together and Ben would attend those events and the kids would look forward to that,” Bondarenka said.

It wasn’t just the camp, Bondarenka said Brallier showed up for anything he could lend a hand on.

“He traveled to different events with me. He would be like what do you have next, I’ll come with you. We would partner together so it’s just definitely going to be a loss, a big loss,” Bondarenka said.

Bondarenka said running was in Brallier’s routine as he trained for a half marathon. Now Anthony Quesan, 25, sits behind bars charged with Brallier’s death after the seemingly random attack.

“Everyone walks and goes on a trail; you never think this is going to happen. It’s just an eye-opener be aware of your surroundings,” Bondarenka said.

It’s not clear if anything was discovered in the hours-long search, but the trail reopened around noon and Allegheny County police said the investigation is ongoing.

