ARNOLD, Pa. — Police have released new information about a suspicious fire in a flatbed pickup truck in Westmoreland County.

The fire happened early May 7 in the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue in Arnold.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, surveillance video captured a man in dark clothes walking to the scene on Horne Boulevard just before the fire.

The man then flees toward Constitution Boulevard with his pant leg and boot on fire, police say.

Police search for possible suspect in Westmoreland County truck fire

Investigators believe the fire was set on purpose, damaging a vehicle and a nearby building.

A white SUV could also be seen in the area before the fire. Police believe it could be a witness.

Police search for possible suspect in Westmoreland County truck fire

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Sobecki at (724) 832-3256 or PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477. You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.

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