Missing Avalon woman found, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Latoya Carter

AVALON BOROUGH, Pa. — UPDATE: Latoya Carter was found and is safe, according to Avalon police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Avalon Borough are searching for a missing woman.

Latoya Carter, 45, was last seen Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Red White & Blue Thrift Store on Ohio River Boulevard.

Carter is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was wearing a long gray sweater and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or 412-761-0353.

