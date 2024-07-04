Missing Avalon woman found, police say

AVALON BOROUGH, Pa. — UPDATE: Latoya Carter was found and is safe, according to Avalon police.

_______________________

ORIGINAL STORY: Police in Avalon Borough are searching for a missing woman.

Latoya Carter, 45, was last seen Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at Red White & Blue Thrift Store on Ohio River Boulevard.

Carter is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and was wearing a long gray sweater and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 or 412-761-0353.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group