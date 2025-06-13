Police searching for missing Indiana County teen

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are searching for a missing teen from Indiana County.

Joel H. Harmon, 19, of Young Township, was reported missing by family members Thursday after he left his home on foot around 1:30 p.m. He did not return home by evening, which police say is not normal for him.

Harmon is described as a white, non-Hispanic man with short, light-brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 220 pounds.

Harmon was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black and silky basketball shorts and white tennis shoes.

Drivers reported seeing Harmon around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a stop sign at the intersection of Klimkos and Hancock roads in Young Township. Police say it’s unknown where he was going.

Anyone with information about Harmon’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

The Indiana County Emergency Management Agency is doing a drone search of the area to help with the investigation.

