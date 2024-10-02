Police searching for missing man out of Armstrong County

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a man reported missing out of Armstrong County.

Rural Valley police shared a post regarding David Kimberly, who was last seen on Sept. 23 at around 3 or 4 p.m. in the area of Reefer Hollow Road in Plumcreek Township.

Kimberly, 56, may be driving a 2006 white Ford E-350 van with the license plate KJX1178. It has a sliding door on the passenger side and rust on the roof.

The post said Kimberly has lost weight and has glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning at 724-543-2011.

