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Police trying to identify man accused of burglarizing Beaver County business

By WPXI.com News Staff
Police trying to identify man accused of burglarizing Beaver County business Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say committed a burglary at a Beaver County business. (Aliquippa Police/Aliquippa Police)
By WPXI.com News Staff

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say committed a burglary at a Beaver County business.

The Aliquippa Police Department said the burglary happened on the 1300 block of Kennedy Boulevard on Monday at 1 p.m.

Police said a man illegally entered the business and tried to steal several items, primarily copper wiring.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Aliquippa Police Department by calling 724-378-8000. Tips can be left anonymously.

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