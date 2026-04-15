Police trying to identify man accused of burglarizing Beaver County business

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say committed a burglary at a Beaver County business.

The Aliquippa Police Department said the burglary happened on the 1300 block of Kennedy Boulevard on Monday at 1 p.m.

Police said a man illegally entered the business and tried to steal several items, primarily copper wiring.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Aliquippa Police Department by calling 724-378-8000. Tips can be left anonymously.

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