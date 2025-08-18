Political consultant calls Garrity’s run for governor a ‘very steep hill to climb’

Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, a republican elected in 2021, announced Monday in a video news release sent by her campaign that she will run for Governor in 2026.

“I’m announcing that I’m running to become Pennsylvania’s next Governor,” said Garrity on the video.

The retired army colonel, who served in three conflicts overseas and was awarded two bronze stars, wasted no time going after the incumbent democratic Governor Josh Shapiro.

Garrity accused Shapiro of neglecting Pennsylvania while preparing for a possible run for President.

“While Josh Shapiro has been spending his time running for President and fundraising in California and other liberal states,” the announcer on the video stated.

Garrity, in the video release, also linked her campaign to President Trump.

She went on to criticize Shapiro, claiming published reports rank Pennsylvania near the bottom in the economy, education and infrastructure.

But political consultant Mike Mikus, who works primarily for democrats, believes Garrity will have a tough time because of Shapiro’s widespread popularity that crosses party lines and his high visibility, especially during times of crisis, like at the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania boarder or the deadly explosion and fire at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works plant a week ago.

“You name the areas of crisis that Pennsylvanians have faced and Governor Shapiro has been there. He’s been on top of it, so it’s going to be very hard for her to paint him as someone who’s neglected Pennsylvania because he’s shown over the last two and half, three years that he puts Pennsylvania first and focuses intently on the needs of Pennsylvanians,” Mikus said.

Mikus said another huge hurdle for Garrity is that she’s running against a popular incumbent during a midterm election.

“Historically, midterm elections have been very bad for the party who controls the White House. It’s going to be a tough race for any republican. I just don’t think she’s going to be able to raise the money, put the organization in place, and be able to convince voters that they need to fire Governor Shapiro,” Mikus said.

Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano lost to Shapiro by 15 points in the last race for governor.

Mastriano has hinted he may run again, and that could prove to be an interesting republican primary.

But with nine months until the primary, anything could happen.

