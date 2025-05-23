Political leaders, steelworkers react to President Trump’s announcement of deal with Nippon Steel

PITTSBURGH — Local leaders, U.S. Steel and the union are weighing in after President Donald Trump announced a deal with Nippon Steel.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> President Trump announces deal with Nippon Steel, keeps U.S. Steel headquarters in Pittsburgh

Trump said the U.S. Steel headquarters will stay in Pittsburgh because of the deal.

U.S. Steel

“President Trump is a bold leader and businessman who knows how to get the best deal for America, American workers and American manufacturing. U.S. Steel will remain American, and we will grow bigger and stronger through a partnership with Nippon Steel that brings massive investment, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years. U.S. Steel greatly appreciates President Trump’s leadership and personal attention to the futures of thousands of steelworkers and our iconic company.”

David McCall, International President, United Steelworkers

“We cannot speculate about the impact of today’s announcement without more information. Our concern remains that Nippon, a foreign corporation with a long and proven track record of violating our trade laws, will further erode domestic steelmaking capacity and jeopardize thousands of good, union jobs.”

Senator Dave McCormick

“I applaud President Trump, Secretary Bessent, and other senior administration officials in achieving this huge victory for America and the U.S. Steel Corporation. Only Donald Trump could have made this happen and I’m grateful to him for having me, Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-16), and Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09) from our Pennsylvania delegation in the Oval Office yesterday to discuss it. I told him what I have said all along. My priorities are preserving and expanding jobs and investment in the Mon Valley. This partnership gets it done. This $14 billion investment by Nippon Steel ensures this storied American company remains under U.S. leadership, dramatically enhances U.S. domestic steel production capacity, protects more than 11,000 Pennsylvania jobs, and supports the creation of at least 14,000 more. I have made clear my top priority in any agreement is protecting the jobs of workers in the Mon Valley, in addition to securing renewed investment in Pennsylvania steel jobs and the local economy, while ensuring that U.S. Steel remains under U.S. control. This partnership is great for the economy, great for national security, and great for the hardworking people of Pennsylvania. I am proud to stand by President Trump as he lives up to our shared promise to rebuild US manufacturing and deliver for America’s workers.”

Senator John Fetterman

Vowed to jam that up almost a year and a half ago and we did. The original deal was a death sentence for Mon Valley steel.



Nippon coughed up an extra $14B.



This is why we fight for the union way of life, and I will continue to support @steelworkers no matter the cause. https://t.co/iYHVLZhDUG — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 23, 2025

Governor Josh Shapiro

“Since the day this proposed transaction was announced, Lieutenant Governor Davis and I have worked with the leadership of Nippon and U.S. Steel, local labor, and federal, state, and local partners to press for the best deal to keep U.S. Steel headquartered in Pittsburgh, protect union jobs, and secure the future of steelmaking in Western Pennsylvania. Throughout the entire process, I have maintained that my priority was to keep and grow jobs here in Pennsylvania and get the largest investment we possibly could for our Commonwealth, as I expressed to President Trump directly when we discussed this transaction in recent days. Now that President Trump – who has sole decision making authority in the CFIUS process, has expressed his support for the deal – we have the opportunity to deliver historic investments, ensure the future of American steelmaking continues to run through the Mon Valley while the headquarters of U.S. Steel remains in Pittsburgh and have our workers, right here in Pennsylvania, continue leading the world with their skill and innovation.”

Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis

“The Mon Valley is my home, and I know many folks who work at U.S. Steel’s plants in the region. The Governor and I have been engaging with the companies’ leaders, union leaders, workers, and other government leaders for months. Throughout, our top priority has been preserving these good jobs – union jobs – for Pennsylvania workers. Today’s announcement is promising, but I want to make sure everyone involved in the deal holds up their end of the bargain. I look forward to seeing the promised investments become a reality and the workers receive everything they’ve fought for. Governor Shapiro has been engaged with all parties involved in this deal since the day the proposal was announced in 2023. He was in direct talks with the United Steelworkers, U.S. Steel, and Nippon leadership the day the proposed merger was announced – and remained in close contact with the Biden Administration, state leaders from both parties, private sector leaders, and many others over the past year and a half as he worked to protect Pennsylvania jobs."

Rep. Summer Lee

“While we are still gathering information on today’s announcement, what remains non-negotiable is our commitment to protecting the thousands of union jobs that anchor entire neighborhoods and communities across Western Pennsylvania. Our region knows all too well what happens when decisions are made without putting workers, local community investment, and resident health at the center of the conversation.”

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato

“Steel operations in the Mon Valley and reducing air pollution are both important to Allegheny County’s economic future. Now that the Trump administration has indicated a deal can move forward, we want to see Nippon commit to investing in the workers and honor the collective bargaining agreements now and in the future; be a good community partner with Mon Valley residents and work with county and local government to build a future where everyone can thrive; and invest in new technologies and infrastructure on site to modernize the campus, put local people to work, and improve air quality. If Nippon can meet those criteria, we welcome them to Allegheny County. I am committed to working collaboratively with all partners to make sure the Mon Valley is invested in and has the resources it needs.”

Statement from Allegheny Conference CEO Stefani Pashman on behalf of the Board of Directors

“We are incredibly thankful to President Trump for today’s announcement approving the Nippon Steel–U.S. Steel (USS) deal. The decision reflects a clear recognition of the opportunity this significant investment presents — not just for the economic future of the Pittsburgh region but for the future of American manufacturing and steelmaking. We extend our sincere gratitude to Senator McCormick for his leadership and advocacy in ensuring that the transformational impact this deal has on southwestern Pennsylvania remained at the forefront of this national conversation. This deal means USS will expand its workforce in the region, modernize its facilities, and continue to operate its headquarters in the Pittsburgh region. This is a historic moment to celebrate — both for what the deal means and what it says about our region — that our energy assets, skilled workforce, higher education, and strategic location to markets are a tremendous value proposition for investment from companies like Nippon. We can now unify around the company’s bright future, benefiting from the expertise, innovation, and investment Nippon will bring to our region. We are also very appreciative of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Governor Shapiro for their efforts during this process. We stand ready to welcome Nippon Steel to our community and our tables as our partner in regional economic growth. We will do our part to ensure that this investment delivers on its promise — for the workers and the communities that have helped define the strength of the American steel industry for generations and now will long into the future"

PA State Senator Kim Ward

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group