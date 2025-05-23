President Trump announces deal with Nippon Steel, keeps U.S. Steel headquarters in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — President Donald Trump has announced a partnership with Nippon Steel that will keep U.S. Steel headquarters in Pittsburgh.

Trump announced the deal on Truth Social Friday afternoon.

He said U.S. Steel will remain in America and keep its headquarters in Pittsburgh.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> President Trump orders review of review of U.S. Steel acquisition by Nippon Steel

“For many years, the name ‘United States Steel’ was synonymous with Greatness, and now, it will be again,” Trump said.

Trump said it will create 70,000 jobs but local lawmakers say 25,000 jobs will be affected.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> President Trump says Nippon Steel dropping US Steel bid to make investment instead

Nippon, which is Japan’s largest steel company, announced a year and a half ago that it was acquiring U.S. Steel, but the deal has faced sharp criticism ever since.

The president had been promising to block a sale.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Trump vows to block Japanese steelmaker from buying US Steel, pledges tax incentives and tariffs

United Steel Workers International President David McCall released a statement about the deal, saying:

“We cannot speculate about the impact of today’s announcement without more information. Our concern remains that Nippon, a foreign corporation with a long and proven track record of violating our trade laws, will further erode domestic steelmaking capacity and jeopardize thousands of good, union jobs.”

Trump said he will be in Pittsburgh at U.S. Steel on May 30 to hold a rally.

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce is reaching out to local steelworkers for their reaction to the deal. Stay with Channel 11 News for the latest updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group