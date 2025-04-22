Popular dessert beer inspired by Eat’n Park pie returns on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — It’s another sign that spring is here! Grist House and Eat’n Park are once again collaborating to release a dessert beer.

Strawberry Pie Forever, a fruited sour ale inspired by Eat’n Park’s springtime treat, will be available for a limited time starting Wednesday.

“Strawberry Pie has been an Eat’n Park staple for over seven decades, and our ongoing collaboration with Grist House is the perfect way to celebrate this iconic dessert in a modern way,” said Amanda Giacobbi, with Eat’n Park.

You can get it in four-packs or on draft at all Grist House locations. It will also be available at The Porch at Schenley in Oakland and The Porch at Siena in Upper St. Clair.

The annual release of Strawberry Pie Forever comes at the same time that strawberry pie and other strawberry dishes return to Eat’n Park’s menu.

