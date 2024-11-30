Popular North Hills eatery closing after 12 years in business

WEST VIEW, Pa. — A popular North Hills eatery is closing after 12 years in business.

BullDawgs-Burgers in West View operated for eight years as a food truck and another four as a restaurant.

“It has been my honor to be a part of the North Hills community,” the owner wrote in a Facebook post. “I have enjoyed every second of getting to know all of you.”

The restaurant will close on Dec. 31 at 4 p.m.

The Facebook post says Big Shot Bobs will be opening a new location there in January.

