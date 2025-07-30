Popular Pittsburgh donut shop closing temporarily, moving to new building

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Donut Shop where people line up to be the first in line before they run out of donuts is closing, at least temporarily.

Better-Maid Donut shared a message online saying they could not come to an agreement with their landlord on Steuben Street in Crafton Heights.

Sunday was their last day, but they’re planning to move to a new building nearby and renovate before reopening.

“We will be back as soon as possible, and have a beautiful new space to show off,” the shop said in a Facebook post.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group