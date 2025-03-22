Popular vintage fair will return to Heinz History Center

PITTSBURGH — The Heinz History Center is bringing back its popular vintage fair.

The 11th annual Vintage Pittsburgh Retro Fair is set for April 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event draws over 60 local vendors selling one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories, home decor, records and more.

Access to Vintage Pittsburgh is included with admission to the museum. Special early bird tickets grant a limited number of people access to the fair from 9-10 a.m.

Click here for a full list of vendors or to purchase tickets.

