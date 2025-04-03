Portion of Castle Shannon Park and Ride to close for repairs for six months

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A portion of the Castle Shannon Park and Ride will be closed for about six months for repaving and other repairs starting on April 7.

In addition to repaving, crews will install new lighting and additional amenities when they close the lot located on Mount Lebanon Boulevard near the Castle Shannon T station.

The work will be performed in three phases, keeping the station platform and at least 200 of the 507 parking spaces open during construction.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the $2.9 million project is expected to be completed in October.

🚨Heads up for riders who use Castle Shannon Park and Ride🚉



A portion of the Castle Shannon Park and Ride will close for about six months starting Monday, April 7 for repaving, new lighting installation, and additional amenities. At least 200 parking spaces and the Castle… pic.twitter.com/B9GDRhjhaJ — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) April 3, 2025

