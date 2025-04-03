Local

Portion of Castle Shannon Park and Ride to close for repairs for six months

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Castle Shannon Park & Ride (PRT)
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A portion of the Castle Shannon Park and Ride will be closed for about six months for repaving and other repairs starting on April 7.

In addition to repaving, crews will install new lighting and additional amenities when they close the lot located on Mount Lebanon Boulevard near the Castle Shannon T station.

The work will be performed in three phases, keeping the station platform and at least 200 of the 507 parking spaces open during construction.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said the $2.9 million project is expected to be completed in October.

