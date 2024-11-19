Local

Post Malone bringing stadium tour to PNC Park this summer

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Post Malone performs onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards official after party at Hakkasan Nightclub presented by Security Benefit at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

PITTSBURGH — Post Malone is bringing his biggest headlining tour to PNC Park this summer.

The Grammy-nominated singer will be playing the Steel City on May 29, 2025.

Post Malone’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion, released in August 2024.

Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell will be joining the tour.

Fans can register for access to tickets in the Artist Presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 26 at 12 p.m.

