Post Malone bringing stadium tour to PNC Park this summer

PITTSBURGH — Post Malone is bringing his biggest headlining tour to PNC Park this summer.

The Grammy-nominated singer will be playing the Steel City on May 29, 2025.

Post Malone’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion, released in August 2024.

Jelly Roll and Sierra Ferrell will be joining the tour.

Fans can register for access to tickets in the Artist Presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 26 at 12 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group