Postal employees awarded for saving woman who was being attacked by dog in Mount Oliver

Two postal service employees are being awarded for stepping up to help a woman they heard crying out for help as she was attacked by a dog.

74-year-old Janice Taylor is still dealing with the aftermath of a dog attack this past March in Mt. Oliver.

“I’m still going through hand surgery, rehab, therapy, hand therapy… trying to make my hand fold and go back the way it was," Taylor said.

She still has bite marks on her arm, an injury to her face, and can’t fully move her fingers. But her injuries could have been much worse — if it weren’t for the two mail carriers who heard her screaming.

Tony Kriley and Jamie Stevens were on their route, saw the attack happening, and then began spraying the dog with deterrent.

Both mail carriers received the Postmaster General Hero Award for saving Taylor.

During the award ceremony, dog trainers gave a demonstration of what to do during a dog attack.

Taylor is forever grateful to her mail carriers for stepping in to save her life.

“I’m so glad the post officers were there, and that they saved me. I was having a hard time and I didn’t think I would be here,” Taylor said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group