‘Potential serial killer’ who left notes threatening to dismember Beaver County woman arrested

A Beaver County man is facing charges after police said he made a series of disturbing confessions to them about his desire to kill and “dismember” a woman he was obsessed with.

The Koppel Borough Police Department said a woman brought a note left on the door of her apartment to them in November. The note showed an attempt to contact the victim and had a phone number on it. Officers were not able to identify the owner of the phone number at that time.

A second note was placed under a red brick outside the woman’s door in February. It had her first name written on it. This note said the person who left it wanted to “dismember” her body with a chainsaw and “eat her brain,” among other sexual desires involving her corpse.

“I’ve been watching you from my POV [in] front of your apartment [your] room is filled with CDs,” the suspect wrote. Court documents said the victim did have vinyl records hung up on her wall.

This time, state police took the note for a forensic analysis.

On Monday, the number that was put on the first note texted the police department’s cell phone. Police said it was meant for the woman who was being harassed.

The person who sent the text said they had killed 20 women and that she would be the next victim. The texter said they wanted to bash the woman’s skull and expressed other murderous fantasies. A video of someone being skinned and tied up was also sent to this number. Police contacted the woman for her safety and brought in Beaver County Detectives for more help.

Over the course of the investigation, police identified the suspect as Dylan Bish, 19, of Koppel Borough. Officers were able to link him to the phone number using his email and IP addresses.

He was first identified as a possible suspect when the first note was left in February when the victim told police he had asked for her phone number but she had denied giving it to him. Police spoke with him after that incident but no charges were filed.

Officers said he admitted to leaving the handwritten notes and texting the woman. He said he was obsessed with her and was not going to stop until she was dead.

In the same interview, Bish admitted to wanting to peel the skin off the victim’s face and expressed a desire for cannibalism.

Bish was attending Salem University in West Virginia for criminal justice in Forensic Science. He said he wanted to learn how the FBI and police operated.

Officers asked Bish if he had ever hurt anyone else because of what he said in the text and he said he had not. He said he was “lonely and hoping for a relationship of friendship” and thought he could control the victim by scaring her.

He is now being held at the Beaver County Jail with a bond of $1 million. He will undergo an extensive mental health evaluation ahead of any sort of release.

“The Koppel PD would like to extend our gratitude to The Beaver Co. Detectives Bureau for their assistance in the case. The County Detectives District Magistrate, as well as the Koppel PD believe that a Homicide as well as the spawning of a potential Serial Killer may have been prevented in this arrest given the numerous Homicidal details during BISH’s interview,” the Koppel Borough Police Department said in a post on Facebook.

Bish faces charges of terroristic threats, stalking and harassment.

