Power lines damaged in South Strabane when car crashes into utility pole, home

SOUTH STRABANE, Pa. — Some residents of a Washington County community could be without power for an extended period on Sunday.

That’s because, according to South Strabane Fire Chief Jordan Cramer, a crash overnight on Locust Avenue damaged power lines.

Cramer says around 3 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a utility pole, an unoccupied vehicle and the porch of a home. The damaged power lines also caused a minor fire in a tree.

West Penn Power is working to restore service, but Cramer warns that people living around Locust Avenue and CountryClub Road could experience a prolonged power outage. West Penn Power estimates this outage impacts less than 40 people.

There are also roadway restrictions at Locust Avenue and Oak Spring. Drivers should avoid the area.

Cramer says the home will be evaluated on Sunday, but he doesn’t believe there’s any major structural damage.

The occupants of the home were unharmed in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group