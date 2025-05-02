Power restored to 200K Duquesne Light Company customers, tens of thousands remain in the dark

PITTSBURGH — Two hundred thousand Duquesne Light customers are back in service, but tens of thousands remain in the dark.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says 82,000 customers in the city alone are without power.

Among them, neighbors along Bon Air Avenue in Bon Air.

“It was like a tornado come through,” Doug Goob said.

“There’s basically one road in and one road out,” Lisa Toal said.

“Everything’s impassable,” Goob said.

A massive tree fell on one home, lines are down on streets, homes and in yards.

An entire section of trees looks like they were sawn in half.

“You can actually, visually see the path,” Toal said. “We got power lines, still live lines, laying in my backyard that nobody has taken care of.”

Despite the damage in neighborhoods like Bon Air, Duquesne Light says it is making progress.

“This was an unprecedented storm,” Director of Communications for DLC Matt Neistein said. “We have restored more than 200,000 customers from our peak outage of 325,000 customers.”

The power company is working in conjunction with Pittsburgh Public Works. We saw a crew assessing damage in Bon Air Thursday evening.

“It’s good to see some faces after a couple days, anyway. I don’t think they realized how bad it was until they arrived on scene,” Goob said.

Duquesne Light is still sticking with the original restoration time of 5 to 7 days from the time of the storm, but neighbors in Bon Air believe it may be wishful thinking.

“I’ll be happy if it’s on in two weeks,” Goob said.

The City of Pittsburgh is waiving fees this weekend for yard debris removal. They’ll be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

East End Drop-Off Center412-665-3609

6814 Hamilton Ave , Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Hazelwood Drop-Off Center412-422-6524

40 Melanchton St , Pittsburgh, PA 15207

West End Drop-Off Center412-937-3054

1330 Hassler St , Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group