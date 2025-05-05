Power restored for 98% of customers who lost service from severe storms, DLC says

PITTSBURGH — Power has been restored to 98% of Duquesne Light Company customers impacted during severe weather on April 29, the company says.

As of Monday afternoon, just under 17,000 people remained without power. DLC says around 8,000 of those outages are from the first round of storms, and another 9,000 are a result of additional severe weather over the last week.

The utility company says all customers should have power back by 11 p.m. on Tuesday, with many customers getting service back sooner.

Potential storms on Monday afternoon and evening could delay restoration times and create new outages in the region.

