PPG Paints Arena to host job fairs this summer

PITTSBURGH — If you’ve ever wanted to work a Pittsburgh Penguins game or a concert at PPG Paints Arena, you’re in luck.

The events center will be hosting two job fairs this summer.

The facility is looking to hire for part-time positions, including ushers, greeters, event security, casual utility, tour guides, dishwashers and post event sweepers.

The fairs will be held on July 16 and August first at the F.N.B Gate lobby from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

