PITTSBURGH — PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh will host a Professional Women’s Hockey League regular-season game between the Seattle Torrent and the San José Sea Lions on Sunday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m.

The contest is part of the league’s 2026-27 Takeover Tour, which officially begins Jan. 2 and runs through April 10. Pittsburgh’s game is one of 24 stops across North America.

The matchup marks the PWHL’s return to Pittsburgh, where PPG Paints Arena previously hosted a neutral-site game during the league’s inaugural season. On March 17, 2024, PWHL Toronto defeated PWHL Montréal 2-1 at the venue.

Ticket sales begin soon, with a presale opening this Monday, Nov. 23. General ticket sales will begin Tuesday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The January game will feature forward Laila Edwards, an alumna of the local Pens Elite youth hockey program. Edwards was selected fourth overall by San José in the 2026 PWHL Draft, becoming the first draft pick in the expansion franchise’s history.

Marcel Braithwaite, president of business operations for the Pittsburgh Penguins, welcomed the return of professional women’s hockey to the city.

“The Penguins organization is thrilled to welcome the PWHL back to Pittsburgh for its Takeover Tour in January,” Braithwaite said. “The growth of women’s hockey nationally has had a profound impact on youth hockey here in our community, and this is a great opportunity for Pittsburgh fans to welcome some of the world’s best players to our city.”

The 2026-27 Takeover Tour represents the largest neutral-site tour in league history, scheduling 24 games across 19 cities in the United States and Canada. Spanning 99 days from Jan. 2 through April 10, the tour will feature all 12 league teams, with each team competing in four neutral-site games. The itinerary includes visits to nine new markets and returns to 10 cities that have previously hosted tour games.Amy Scheer, the PWHL executive vice president of business operations, highlighted the tour’s role in expanding access to professional women’s hockey across North America.

“The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets,” Scheer said. “With 24 games across 19 cities this season, we’re creating more opportunities for fans to see our players compete, returning to communities that have supported the league while introducing the PWHL to new audiences and strengthening our presence across North America. Through meaningful community engagement surrounding the games, we’re inspiring the next generation of players and making hockey more accessible to communities and fans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it.”

The Takeover Tour has expanded steadily since its inception. Over its first two seasons, the tour drew 323,232 fans across 25 games. During the 2025-26 season alone, nearly 200,000 spectators attended 16 tour games. That season also included community programming, with more than 10,000 participants taking part in clinics, open practices, autograph sessions and access initiatives for families facing financial barriers.

The upcoming season marks a major expansion for the PWHL, which launched on Jan. 1, 2024. After operating with eight teams — Boston, Minn., Montréal, N.Y., Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver — through the 2025-26 season, the league added four expansion clubs for 2026-27. Detroit, Hamilton, Las Vegas and San José entered as the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th franchises.

Since beginning play, the PWHL has broken several attendance records and set the worldwide all-time attendance mark for a women’s hockey game. Sports Business Journal named the league its Sports Breakthrough of the Year and the circuit ranked first in Canada for corporate reputation in 2024 and 2025 according to the Harris Poll.

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