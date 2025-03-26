PPS superintendent postpones vote on district’s feasibility plan that could close 14 schools

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters has requested that the district’s board of directors postpone a vote related to possible school closures.

The board was set to vote on a feasibility plan that could close more than a dozen schools, but Walters pulled the item from the meeting agenda. He says the delay will allow time for further analysis and to incorporate information the board has requested about the district’s feasibility report.

It also comes two days after more than 100 people signed up to speak out against the plan at a public hearing. Many attended specifically to try and save Pittsburgh Conroy, the district’s only dedicated special education center.

The current feasibility report was developed at the school board’s request after a consulting firm hired by the district, Education Resource Strategies (ERS). It recommends closing 14 schools and 10 facilities while also opening three schools. Administrators highlighted the need for change, citing enrollment and financial issues. The district also aims to provide an equitable experience for students while enhancing sustainability.

“The recommendations presented by ERS were not developed in isolation. They were informed by deep engagement with thousands of stakeholders, including students, staff, families, community members, and the Board,” said Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters. “Still, we have heard clearly that more information is needed, and we remain committed to transparency and collaboration as we move forward.”

Walters says an updated report will include a financial analysis, a preliminary transportation plan and a review of capital investment needs. That information will be used to shape a final set of recommendations and a proposed phasing plan. This updated report will be presented in April along with a final recommendation for a demographer to conduct a comprehensive demographic study.

