PPS comprehensive feasibility report still recommends closing 14 schools

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools leaders presented the results of their Facilities Utilization Plan feasibility report, which outlines the district’s vision for the future.

This report was developed at the school board’s request after a consulting firm hired by the district, Education Resource Strategies (ERS), recommended closing 14 schools.

A draft of the Facilities Utilization Plan was unveiled last April. Administrators highlighted the need for change, citing enrollment and financial issues. The district also aims to provide an equitable experience for students while enhancing sustainability.

The feasibility report released Tuesday still calls for closing 14 schools. It also recommends closing 10 facilities and opening three schools — bringing the total number of schools in the district to 44.

Some board members said they still had issues, like the lack of budget attached to the plan.

“What this presentation tells me is this ERS [Educational Resource Strategies] plan is feasible, but it doesn’t tell me if their recommendations to us are desirable as Pittsburgh Public Schools,” Emma Yourd said.

PPS Superintendent Wayne Walters previously said no changes would take place during the 2025-26 school year.

The release of this report sets up a structured decision-making process that involves the community. The next step would be a public hearing, which could happen by April, and then final voting on the plan, which could come by August.

The below PDF contains the entire feasibility report. Click here to watch district officials present the report.

