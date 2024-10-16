PPS unveils revised facilities utilization plan that would close 14 schools

PITTSBURGH — For the first time, Pittsburgh Public School students and parents got a better idea of which schools could be on the chopping block.

Tuesday night, a consulting firm hired by the school district laid out its final recommendations for closing and merging schools. Consultants with Education Resource Strategies (ERS), gave what they called an abbreviated presentation because of the complexity of the proposal.

“We think it’s important to consolidate to provide those opportunities for students,” said ERS Partner and Project Lead Angela King Smith.

A total of 14 schools are slated for closure because of low enrollment, including Woolslair Elementary and Pittsburgh King PreK-8.

PPS Board President Gene Walker admits the proposed plan isn’t perfect.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction and getting much closer to something we can put into place and will benefit our kids,” Walker said.

After much feedback from the community, Carrick High School, Lincoln Elementary and Pittsburgh Whittier would stay open - a change from the initial proposal to close them.

“We’ve had as much, if not more, community input than has ever been done in a process like that, and we’re comfortable and confident that we’ve done everything we can to make sure the people we serve are heard and listened to,” said Walker.

A dozen schools would change their grade configuration, and three schools would undergo major renovations, including Manchester 6-8 and Northview PreK-5.

After overwhelming support, three teacher centers would open across the district to create dedicated spaces for teachers to learn and improve their instructional practices.

Between staffing cuts and building closures, consultants estimate it would save the district close to $11 million, helping to close its $23 million budget gap.

“There are hard decisions that have to be made, so there’s never a great way to do it,” Walker said. “Sometimes you have to rip the band-aid and do the hard thing.”

There is no timeline yet on when the board will vote on these recommendations, which are not final. The superintendent will have to review it first and provide his recommendations hopefully by next month.

If approved, the plan would be phased in starting in the spring of 2025.

The full list of proposed changes is below:

School, new status in parentheses

Arsenal PreK-5- (Arsenal 6-8 remains in the building)

Fulton PreK-5- (Vacant)

King PreK-8- (Vacant. Potential short-term use as “swing space” for renovations)

Linden PreK-5- (Becomes new Montessori building)

Manchester PreK-5- (Renovated into 6-8 for the North region)

Miller PreK-5- (Vacant)

Roosevelt K-5- (Intermediate building houses the Online Academy, Student Achievement Center, and program offices)

Spring Hill K-5- (Vacant)

Woolslair PreK-5- (Vacant)

Allegheny 6-8- (Allegheny PreK-5 remains in the building)

Schiller 6-8- (Vacant)

South Brook 6-8- (Conroy program shifts to the South Brook building)

South Hills 6-8- (Vacant. Collocated with Brashear)

Milliones 6-12- (Sci Tech 6-8 relocates to Milliones building)

