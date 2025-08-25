Prehistoric artifacts uncovered during excavation at Meadowcroft Rockshelter in Washington County

AVELLA, Pa. — Archaeologists have uncovered several prehistoric artifacts during an ongoing excavation at the Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village in Avella, Washington County.

The site, known as the oldest evidence of human habitation in North America, is open to visitors until Sunday.

Led by Dr. James Adovasio, who conducted the original excavation in 1973, the current dig focuses on the eastern profile of the Rockshelter.

The team is using advanced LiDAR technology to create high-definition 3D scans of the excavation area.

The excavation has revealed a variety of prehistoric artifacts, including a flint tool estimated to be over 3,000 years old, as well as charcoal, seeds and small mammal bones.

Excavation As part of a recent excavation, archaeologists have discovered several prehistoric artifacts at the Meadowcroft Rockshelter, including this 3,000-year-old flint tool.

Visitors to the Meadowcroft Rockshelter can observe the excavation process firsthand, offering a unique opportunity to witness archaeology in action.

