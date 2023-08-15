The preseason AP Top 25 College Football rankings

PITTSBURGH — With the start of the 2023 college football season just two weeks away, the preseason AP Top 25 rankings have been released.

For the first time in 15 years, the Georgia Bulldogs have received the No. 1 ranking.

In terms of the ACC Conference, three teams start the season in the Top 25 (Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina. The Pitt Panthers didn’t crack the Top 25 but did receive 16 votes and are ranked No. 32.

Click here to read the full Top 25 list from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group