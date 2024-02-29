PITTSBURGH — Preservation Pittsburgh is asking locals to look back into their family tree, from 1911 to 1918.

“You know how Pittsburgh can be. This family has lived in Larimer forever, and we know our family came from X a thousand years ago,” James Hill with Preservation Pittsburgh told Channel 11.

They want to know if you had a family member whose name could be etched into the monument that stands in front of former Peabody High School, which is now Pittsburgh Obama.

The memorial features the names of 543 Peabody High School students and alumni who served in World War I plus 17 others who were killed in action.

“We’d love to have those people back. A lot of them might not even realize their family was part of this piece,” Hill added.

So far they’ve found one relative of one of the service members listed.

“We got lucky with at least one. One woman reached out to us and was very gracious with a donation. She said both of her great uncles were listed on the memorial, and it was just something they had known through family history,” he said.

Pittsburgh Public School Board just approved a large donation to get the statue restored, now that the organization is getting close to its financial goal.

Part of the makeover will also include adding tables and chairs for students, a flag pole, lighting to illuminate the statue, and a pathway that leads to the sidewalk along East Liberty Boulevard.

“The whole point of public art is you’re supposed to see it and enjoy it. Right now, it’s restricted from that,” he said

The memorial turns 100 this year, and a dedication ceremony is in the works for May.

“These memorials tell the stories of the neighborhoods that surround our parks and schools too, and we would love to have those families be part of that moment,”

To view the names on the statue, or make a donation, click here.

