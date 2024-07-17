President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Associated Press reports, citing a speaker at the UnidosUS annual conference broadcast on the White House’s YouTube channel.

Biden had been campaigning in Las Vegas and was scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon in an effort to rally Hispanic voters ahead of the November election. Unidos US President and CEO Janet Murguía told the guests that the president had “sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus.”

A statement from the White House said Biden will head to Delaware to self-isolate.

WH statements following the President’s COVID diagnosis.



The president had previously been at the Original Lindo Michoacan restaurant in Las Vegas, where he was greeting diners and was scheduled to have an interview with Univision.

This is the third time Biden has had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. He tested positive for the virus twice in 2022.

