National

President Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Global Elections 2024 FILE – U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a news conference Thursday, July 11, 2024, the final day of a NATO summit in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

LAS VEGAS — President Joe Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Associated Press reports, citing a speaker at the UnidosUS annual conference broadcast on the White House’s YouTube channel.

Biden had been campaigning in Las Vegas and was scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon in an effort to rally Hispanic voters ahead of the November election. Unidos US President and CEO Janet Murguía told the guests that the president had “sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus.”

A statement from the White House said Biden will head to Delaware to self-isolate.

The president had previously been at the Original Lindo Michoacan restaurant in Las Vegas, where he was greeting diners and was scheduled to have an interview with Univision.

This is the third time Biden has had COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. He tested positive for the virus twice in 2022.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • WPXI exclusive photos show cell phone, transmitter found next to Trump shooter’s body
  • 11 Investigates Exclusive: Pittsburgh motorcycle officers transferred after working Trump rally
  • Owners of cranes on Butler Farm Show grounds can’t move them, say companies are losing money
  • VIDEO: Butler Memorial Hospital leaders praise staff for response when Trump was brought there
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read