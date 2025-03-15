PREVIEW: Four in a Row? Penguins Game 69 vs. Devils

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (27-31-10) have won three in a row and are riding red-hot goalie Tristan Jarry, who is fighting for an NHL job for next season and beyond. The Penguins host the injury-riddled New Jersey Devils (36-25-6) at PPG Paints Arena.

The puck drops just after 3 p.m., so have your green beer early or save room for some later.

The Penguins have not played very well over the past week but have collected wins anyway. Last Sunday, Tristan Jarry earned his first NHL win since Dec. 23 when he beat Minnesota by stopping 29 of 30. He followed that four-star outing with an outstanding performance against Vegas, stopping 36 of 38. And then he made 32 saves, behind another shaky team performance in the 5-3 win over St. Louis.

