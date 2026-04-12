PREVIEW: Last of Ovechkin? Penguins and Capitals take on second half of the home-and-away series

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

It might be the last home game of the season for the Washington Capitals (41-30-9) and the last ever for Alex Ovechkin, as the all-time great is considering retirement after a record-setting 21-year career. The Pittsburgh Penguins (41-23-16) can mortally wound the Capitals’ playoff hopes Sunday when the teams tangle at Capital One Arena.

Ovechkin has an all-time best 929 career goals, including an empty netter Saturday, as the Capitals beat the Penguins 6-3 at PPG Paints Arena. The win kept the Capitals’ hopes alive, but only barely. They trail the Philadelphia Flyers by three points with two games to go. They also trail the Columbus Blue Jackets by a point.

The Penguins played shorthanded Saturday with seven of their lineup regulars listed as injured, including Sidney Crosby. The depleted Penguins lineup played with energy, but their execution was lacking in the loss.

As Arturs Silovs started in goal for the Penguins Saturday, Stuart Skinner is expected Sunday. The Capitals may return to Logan Thompson as he faced only 12 shots on goal.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group