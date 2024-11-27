PREVIEW: More changes ahead of Penguins Game 24 vs. Canucks

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (7-12-4) need wins and a few good things to go their way. They are just 1-4-2 since a convincing win over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 8. Since then, it’s been a freefall, and their only win was over the rebuilding San Jose Sharks, in which they yielded a three-goal lead before winning in a shootout.

Things will not be easy Wednesday as they face the stout Vancouver Canucks (11-6-3), who blanked the Boston Bruins Tuesday night at TD Garden. Vancouver will be without Pittsburgh native J.T. Miller, who has taken personal leave, but the Canucks are finding enough offense elsewhere and remain among the emerging powers in the Western Conference.

The Penguins will have new lines and another new face in the lineup Wednesday. The team acquired Philip Tomasino on Monday for a 2027 fourth-round pick (the one acquired from the New York Rangers for Chad Ruhwedel at the 2023 NHL trade deadline). Tomasino has just one assist in 11 games this season, but the Penguins are hopeful they can mine the talent from the 2019 first-round pick.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group