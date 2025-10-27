PREVIEW: Patchwork Penguins face Blues

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (6-2-1) will be without a pair of regulars for the next two months as injuries are beginning to reset the lineup. The patchwork Penguins will face the St. Louis Blues (3-4-1) Monday at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins will be without third-pairing defenseman Caleb Jones, who suffered a lower-body injury Thursday against Florida. Jones is out approximately eight weeks.

More importantly, top-line winger Rickard Rakell will also be out six to eight weeks after successful surgery on his left hand. Rakell’s absence caused coach Dan Muse to shuffle the lines.

Rookie Filip Hallander will get the first crack at taking Rakell’s spot playing on Sidney Crosby’s left wing. The Penguins also recalled rookie winger Ville Koivunen, who will likely take Hallander’s spot on the third line.

The Penguins have been badly outshot and outchanced by their last two opponents, beating Florida 5-3 on Thursday, but losing in a shootout to Columbus on Saturday.

St. Louis has lost three in a row, falling to LA, Utah, and Detroit in succession.

Click here to read more on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group