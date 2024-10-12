Local

PREVIEW: Penguins Game 3 vs. Maple Leafs; Blomqvist starts

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Joel Blomqvist Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Joel Blomqvist, center, deflects a shot by the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez) (Jose Juarez/AP)

By Dan Kingerski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

TORONTO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

One bad game, one good game. The Pittsburgh Penguins (1-1-0) return to the scene of the crime where last December they suffered the worst of many of the season’s awful defeats by losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-0 in front of a Hockey Night in Canada national TV audience. They’ll face the Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1-0) Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

The Penguins rallied from an abysmal drubbing by the New York Rangers on opening night by beating the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 at Little Caesars Arena Thursday. Anthony Beauvillier scored a pair of goals, Erik Karlsson scored a third-period power-play goal, and Kevin Hayes added the clinching goal later in the third period.

However, the story of the game, which will carry over into Saturday in Toronto, was Penguins rookie goalie Joel Blomqvist, who stopped 29 of 32 but made numerous difficult saves in critical moments to preserve the Penguins’ leads and the win.

Also, Bryan Rust will probably be back in the lineup, though he is officially a “game-time decision.” He made sure to play coy with the assembled media Saturday morning, stressing the word “if” he’s back.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Westinghouse, University Prep game ends in 3rd quarter after fight breaks out
  • Pittsburgh-based ‘Six Figure Boys’ group charged with high-dollar store thefts, trafficking guns
  • SKYLIGHTS 2024: Week 7 high school football final scores
  • VIDEO: Pennsylvania has 4th-highest number of flood-damaged cars on the market, per new report
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read