Preview: Penguins Game 30 vs. Wild

The Pittsburgh Penguins (13-13-3) return home Monday to face the Minnesota Wild (12-12-4).

The Penguins are coming off a 7-0 loss Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs for a split of a two-game road trip.

Minnesota is coming off a 2-1 shootout win Saturday against Vancouver.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins will be looking to bounce back from a loss Saturday that was a low point and evoked adjectives from players such as embarrassing.

That loss came after the team had won two in a row. It prompted a change on defense at practice Sunday, with Ryan Graves moving to a pairing with Erik Karlsson, and Marcus Petterson swapping places with Graves to skate with Kris Letang.

