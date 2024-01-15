PREVIEW: Penguins Game 42 vs. Kraken

SEATTLE — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Here’s what the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t want in their game Monday against the visiting Seattle Kraken: Lather. Rinse. Repeat. The past two games in a row, the Penguins got off to slow starts and came back to tie it in the final minute, only to lose in overtime.

And while that gave them a point against teams with better records, Vancouver and Carolina, the Penguins (20-15-6) need to start picking up two points regularly.

Seattle (19-14-9) has just one more point than the Penguins, but the Kraken come in red hot — a franchise-record nine wins in a row following a 7-4 victory Saturday at Columbus, and a 13-game point streak (11-0-2).

The Penguins move into the second half of their season with this game, and they do so on the wrong side of the playoff cutoff.

They are 9-3-3 in their past 15 games and just two points out of a wildcard spot in the crowded Eastern Conference, but it will likely take some strong stretches of games to secure a postseason spot.

