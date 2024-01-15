Local

PREVIEW: Penguins Game 42 vs. Kraken

By WPXI.com News Staff and Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins v New York Islanders ELMONT, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 27: Valtteri Puustinen #48 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores his first NHL goal against the New York Islanders at 9:48 of the third period at UBS Arena on December 27, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff and Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

SEATTLE — This story originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Here’s what the Pittsburgh Penguins don’t want in their game Monday against the visiting Seattle Kraken: Lather. Rinse. Repeat. The past two games in a row, the Penguins got off to slow starts and came back to tie it in the final minute, only to lose in overtime.

And while that gave them a point against teams with better records, Vancouver and Carolina, the Penguins (20-15-6) need to start picking up two points regularly.

Seattle (19-14-9) has just one more point than the Penguins, but the Kraken come in red hot — a franchise-record nine wins in a row following a 7-4 victory Saturday at Columbus, and a 13-game point streak (11-0-2).

Penguins Preview

The Penguins move into the second half of their season with this game, and they do so on the wrong side of the playoff cutoff.

They are 9-3-3 in their past 15 games and just two points out of a wildcard spot in the crowded Eastern Conference, but it will likely take some strong stretches of games to secure a postseason spot.

Click here to read more from PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Washington County Man wanted for allegedly hitting woman with car arrested in West Virginia
  • 2 people injured after stabbing in East Hills
  • PHOTOS: Piles of snow removed from Highmark Stadium before Steelers-Bills playoff game
  • VIDEO: Deer Lakes High School athlete gets his time to shine on the court
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read