PREVIEW: Penguins Game 43 vs. Golden Knights

The Pittsburgh Penguins, after four off days between games, get back into things Saturday by facing the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on the road.

The Penguins (21-15-6) are 10-3-3 in their past 16 games as they make a push to get into a firm playoff position and are taking on a team in the Golden Knights (26-14-5) that is talented but dealing with significant injuries.

Penguins Preview

The Penguins are 2-0-2 in their past four games, most recently topping the Seattle Kraken 3-0 on Monday.

This is the second and final meeting between the clubs. The Penguins won at home 3-0 against Vegas on Nov. 19.

