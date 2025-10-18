PREVIEW: Penguins Game 6 vs. Sharks

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Cage goes in the water. You go in the water. Shark’s in the water. Our shark. The Pittsburgh Penguins (3-2-0) make their annual visit to the SAP Center to face the San Jose Sharks (0-1-2) Saturday.

The puck drops just after 10 p.m. ET.

The Penguins snapped a two-game losing streak with a character-building comeback win over the LA Kings Thursday, 4-2 at Crypto.com Arena. The Penguins rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first period with goals from Evgeni Malkin and Connor Dewar before Filip Hallander scored his first NHL goal early in the third period.

Hallander’s goal was a shorthanded goal assisted by Rickard Rakell, who launched the shorthanded two-on-one and whose shot hit the crossbar. Hallander had a couple of whacks at the rebound before he squibbed it across the goal line for the game winner.

Click here to read more from PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group