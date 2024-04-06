PREVIEW: Penguins Game 77 vs. Lightning

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNow.com.

Things have really been falling into place for the Pittsburgh Penguins, both with their late-season surge and with beneficial results involving other teams in the same chase for playoff spots.

The Penguins (35-30-11) now face the Tampa Bay Lightning (43-26-7), who visit PPG Paints Arena for a Saturday afternoon national TV matinee.

The Lightning, although idle Friday night, qualified for the playoffs by virtue of other results.

The Penguins are on a 5-0-2 point streak and have won three games in a row following Thursday’s 4-1 win at Washington. With six teams in the Eastern Conference having clinched a spot in the playoffs, there are just two remaining slots open.

The Penguins are one point behind Detroit and Washington, and two points behind the wilting Philadelphia Flyers (who are in the second wildcard spot) and the New York Islanders (who are in third in the Metro). Buffalo is two points behind the Penguins.

