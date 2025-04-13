PREVIEW: Penguins Game 81 vs. Bruins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

Just two more games are remaining in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ (33-35-12) season, and with a couple of wins, they have a chance to reach .500. It’s a very modest accomplishment and nothing close to the goals set forth before the season, but the other big moment will be getting Ville Koivunen his first NHL goal. The final two games of fun begin Sunday when the Penguins host the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena before a national TV audience.

Sullivan has been riding goalie Tristan Jarry, who has won four of his last five starts. Setting aside a pair of disastrous games against Buffalo and Tampa Bay, Jarry has been rolling since he claimed the Penguins’ net on March 9.

Jarry’s stats are modest—he’s posted a mere .904 save percentage—but those who watch the Penguins understand the number of breakaways, odd-man rushes, and point-blank chances their goalies face.

The Penguins are looking to get rookie Ville Koivunen his first NHL goal. The rookie has four points in six games and has played exceptionally well.

Boston has cratered since the NHL trade deadline on March 7. After trading longtime Bruins stalwart Brad Marchand, Charlie Coyle, and Brandon Carlo, the team has been in a death spiral, falling to the third-worst record in the NHL.

