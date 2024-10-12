Local

PREVIEW: Pitt Hosting Cal for First Time Since 1963

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pitt football Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein (10) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman BJ Williams (55) and tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) (Chris Seward/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

The drought is nearly over. Cal is in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1963 to take on the Pitt Panthers in conference play.

Pitt has a chance to improve to 6-0 for the first time since 1982 with a win against the Golden Bears.

“Cal, another talented football team we get to play,” Pat Narduzzi said Monday. “Justin Wilcox, great coach. Defensive-minded head coach, team plays with an attitude and toughness. You can see that on the video. The thing that comes to mind when I look at the Cal football team, first time getting them here into Pittsburgh, is speed. I think they’ve got a ton of speed. When I think of their speed, I think of their running backs, their backs overall. Their running backs and quarterbacks are talented.”

Pitt and Cal are scheduled to kick off at Acrisure Stadium at 3:30 p.m., resuming a series that has been paused for over 70 years.

